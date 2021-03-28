DYK Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas Has Sung A Telugu Song In Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No. 150?

Jasmine Sandlas is a singing sensation in Punjab and Bollywood. She has numerous hits to her name including Yaar Na Miley, Illegan Weapon 2.0. Her Bollywood debut was in 2014 with Yaar Na Miley for the film Kick. The song was an instant chartbuster upon its release. Jasmine has sung for Hindi, Punjabi and even a Pakistani film. She has been the recipient of several awards and critical acclaim for her songs and singing style. She often writes the lyrics for her own songs as well.

Did you know she also made her singing debut in the Telugu film industry?

Jasmine Sandlas made her debut in the Telugu film industry with a song in Chiranjeevi’s 2017 film Khaidi No. 150. She recorded the song in Hyderabad, in the presence of the film’s music director Devi Sri Prasad. The title of the song is Ratthalu and it also has Nakash Aziz as her singing partner. The anticipation for the song ran high amongst fans of the megastar. Khaidi No.150 was Chiranjeevi’s comeback film after almost a decade of hiatus. The song was filmed on Chiranjeevi and Raai Lakshmi and has received over 9.3 million views on YouTube.

More about Jasmine Sandlas' songs

Jasmine Sandlas has a song titled Illegal Weapon with Garry Sandhu which was remade as Illegal Weapon 2.0 for the Varun Dhawan starrer dance film Street Dancer 3D. The remixed track was a viral hit. Both versions of the song have received over 400 million views on YouTube. Jasmine has also released a few albums of her own in the Punjabi language. She has also appeared on MTV Spoken Word where she sang the track Pinjra. In addition to singing, she has also featured on TEDx Talks, and MTV Coke Studio. She is an independent artist.

The singer also has a merch line to her name. She released her third album What's in a Name? in June 2020. The album has been a hit amongst the fans. Her latest song is Gaana Challe Ya Na which was released on March 8, 2021. Her YouTube channel has over one million subscribers. Jasmine also releases vlogs on her YouTube channel.

