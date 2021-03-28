DYK R Madhavan Asked Minnale Director To First Read The Script To His Mentor Mani Ratnam?

The romantic blockbuster Minnale, which released in 2001 starring R Madhavan and Reema Sen became one of the classic romantic films of all time. The fresh storyline, the chemistry of the main leads, and the music contributed to the success of the movie among the young Indian audience. Here are some interesting facts about Minnale directed by Gautham Menon.

R Madhavan asked Gautam Menon to narrate Minnale's script

R Madhavan who played the role of Rajesh Shivakumar in the movie had an unusual request to the director of the movie. The actor asked Gautham Menon to narrate the script of the movie to his mentor, Mani Ratnam. R Madhavan owed his breakthrough success to Mani Ratnam as his movie Alaipayuthey helped him to build an image of a romantic actor in the industry. His role in Minnale further helped him develop his image in the industry.

Minnale movie trivia

1. According to IMBD, Minaale marked as a debut collaboration of composer Harris Jayaraj and director Gautam Menon. The duo went on to become the most successful Director-composer duo of the south Indian cinema.

2. In the Hindi version of the movie, all the songs were used leaving two- Iru Vizhi Unadhu and Ivan Yaaro. The title song of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein had a similar tune to Ivan Yaaro.

3. The romantic release was slated for Valentine's day release but another film called Piriyatha Varam Vendum was set to release on the same day. To avoid a clash, Minnale was released on the 2nd of February in 2001.

4. The movie's title was originally decided to be O Lala.

5. Upon the release of the Hindi version Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein of the movie, it did not do well on the box office initially but gained traction after a few weeks.

A look at R Madhavan's movies

The 50-year-old actor established himself as an actor in Tamil cinema through his role in Mani Ratnam's Alaipayuthey. He went on to carry his image of a romantic hero with two successful movies such as Minnale and Dumm Dumm Dumm. R Madhavan's movies like Run, Anbe Sivam, Aayutha Ezhuthu, and Hindi movies like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Guru contributed to his successful career in Bollywood.

