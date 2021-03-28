DYK R Madhavan's 'Kannathil Muthamittal' Was Inspired By A Time Magazine Article?

Kannathil Muthamittal is a Tamil Language musical war film helmed by Mani Ratnam which released in February 2002. The film starred R Madhavan, Simran, and Baby Keerthana in lead roles and Nandita Das, J.D. Chakravarthy, Prakash Raj, and Pasupathy portraying other essential roles. The film received high critical acclaim and went on to win six National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, seven Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and also received Best Film awards at six international film festivals. The film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2002 and was selected as India's official entry to the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. Many people do not know that Kannathil Muthamittal was inspired by a Time magazine article. Read on to know about Kannathil Muthamittal trivia.

Kannathil Muthamittal was inspired by a Time magazine article

It is a known fact that Kannathil Muthamittal was based on a short story, by Sujatha Rangarajan, titled Amuthavum Avanum, however, the film was inspired by a Time Magazine article. According to IMDb, the movie is inspired by the article about an American couple who took their daughter to Phillippines to meet her biological mother. Much like that, the film told the story of Amudha who learns that she is an adopted child at the age of nine and desires to meet her birth mother. Her parents Thiruchelvan and Indra leave their comfort of home in India to venture into the jungles of Sri Lanka with their daughter to find their birth mother amidst Sri Lankan civil war. They eventually discover Shyama who explains the reason to give up her daughter.

Details of R Madhavan's movies

R Madhavan gained recognition in Tamil cinema through Mani Ratnam's successful romance film Alaipayuthey in 2000. In 2016, he appeared in bilingual sports drama Irudhi Suttru that fetched him awards for Best Actor in Filmfare, IIFA, and SIIMA award ceremonies. He has appeared in many popular Bollywood films including Guru, Rang De Basanti, Tane Weds Manu, and 3 Idiots which went on to become the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time upon release. On the professional front, he was last seen in a Tamil romantic drama film Maara directed by debut filmmaker Dhilip Kumar. The film starred Shraddha Srinath and Sshivada in the lead roles and it premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 8, 2021. Madhvan will star in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama film based on rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan which is set to release in June this year.

