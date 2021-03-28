DYK R Madhavan's 'Paarthale Paravasam' Initially Had SP Balasubrahmanyam In The Cast?

R Madhavan's movie Paarthale Paravasam was released in the year 2001. It was directed by K. Balanchander and was a drama film, produced by the director's home production house Kavithaalayaa Productions. Along with Maddy, the star cast features Simran, Lawrence Raghavendra and Sneha. Very few fans might know that late musician SP Balasubrahmanyam was said to be the part of the movie initially. Read further to know more about Paarthale Paravasam trivia.

Paarthale Paravasam trivia

According to CinemaExpress, when the cast of the movie was announced, it included the name of the musician SP Balasubrahmanyam. Later on, due to unknown reasons, he was replaced by poet Vaali before the shoot of the movie started. On the other hand, the role played by Raghava was initially supposed to be played by Raju Sundaram. The movie also marks Sneha's third Tamil movie. The director also managed to bring Kamal Haasan fora guest appearance but he failed to bring Rajinikanth in the movie.

As per IMDb, this movie marked director K. Balachander's hundredth film. Another trivia that fans might not know is that the legendary saxophone player Shri. Kadhri Gopal appeared in the movie. During the wedding scene in the film which features Madhavan and Simran, the saxophone player in the scene is none other than Shri. Kadhri. One of the songs in the movie which features Maddy and Sneha was shot in Malaysia. Another song with Simran was shot at Bekal Fort which is in Kasargod, Kerala and it took around five days to finish the shoot.

The introduction song where Madhavan is seen dancing with a group of dancers has been shot in Ooty. The song titled 'Moonsrezhuthu' featuring Madhavan and Simran was shot on the floors of AVM Studios. Through the song 'Naadhir Dhinna', guitarist Rashid Ali made his debut as a vocalist.

On the work front

R Madhavan started his career in the year 1996 and he works mainly in Tamil and Hindi language movies. Initially, he worked in advertisements and television shows before entering the film industry. R.Madhavan's movies that remain widely popular include Alaipayuthey (2000), Run (2002), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), Rang De Basanti (2006), Evano Oruvan (2007), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Saala Khadoos (2016), Silence (2020) and many more.

