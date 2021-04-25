DYK R Madhavan's Thriller '13B: Fear Has A New Address' Was Filmed At A Single Location?

3 Idiots actor R Madhavan's Tamil psychological thriller 13B: Fear Has a New Address also known as Yavarum Nalam was released in 2009 and went on to become the blockbuster movie of the year. The intriguing plotline of the movie along with the talented cast contributed to the success of the thriller movie. But did you know 13B: Fear Has a New Address mostly took place at one location?

13B: Fear Has a New Address shot at one location?

The plotline of the movie followed the story of R Madhavan's character Manohar and his family who purchased a new apartment. The family soon came to a realization that the apartment was haunted where the television played a soap opera on loop on which the future of Manohar's family was broadcasted. Directed by Vikram K. Kumar, the whole movie takes place in an apartment. According to IMBD, a temporary floor was created in Egmore, Chennai where an elaborated set was created from scratch to depict an apartment.

13B: Fear Has a New Address trivia

1.The movie challenged the acting skills of the whole cast as Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar made his Tamil debut where he had to learn his lines through a CD to get familiar with the Tamil language.

2. The movie was remade in Hindi and Telugu and the cast was changed with only the principal actors reprising their roles.

3. For the role of Neetu Chandra, who played Manohar's wife Priya, actresses like Esha Deol and Kareena Kapoor were approached by the filmmakers.

4. The movie marked as R Mhadhavan's first horror movie.

A look at R Madhavan's movies over the years

The 50-year-old actor has a successful career in Bollywood and Tollywood with several blockbusters under his belt over the span of two decades. R Madhavan's movies like Alaipayuthey, Minnale, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, and Evano Oruvan contributed to his success in the industry. The actor also ventured into web series with Breathe for which he received critical acclamation for his performance. For the year 2021, the veteran actor is all set to appear on the big screen in Maara and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Promo Pic Credit: Still from 13B: Fear Has a New Address

Disclaimer | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. the website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the trivia.