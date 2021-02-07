DYK Rajinikanth Played His First Ever Positive Role In 'Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri'?

Superstar Rajinikanth works primarily in Tamil cinema. Apart from acting, he also worked as a screenwriter and producer. He has bagged various film awards and also National Awards like Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2016). He made his debut in the year 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander. In this movie, he played the role of an abusive husband.

He then worked in Puttanna Kanagal's Kannada anthology film Katha Sangama (1976) where he played a small negative role. With so many negative roles, Rajinikanth created an image of himself as the antagonist. Fans might not know that in 1977, he played his first positive role in the movie Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri. Read further to know more Rajinikanth trivia.

Rajinikanth trivia about Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri

Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri was released on September 9, 1977. The movie was based on the novel of the same name by Maharishi. The movie was directed by S. P. Muthuraman and written by Panchu Arunachalam. The story revolves around two friends Nagaraj (played by Sivakumar) and Sampath (played by Rajinikanth) who are roadside vendors. With two different personalities, the duo faces difficulties sustaining their friendship.

According to The Hindu, Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri was one of the first films where Rajinikanth played the role of a protagonist. It came as a shock to the audience to see Sivakumar, who had an image of the protagonist, to play the anti-hero in the movie. In an interview with the publication, director Muthuraman said that he wanted to cast Rajinikanth as the hero because he wanted to 'experiment his acting skills'. The movie also brought the 'Filmfare Best Director' award for Muthuraman.

Rajinikanth's movies

By the year 1978, Rajinikanth had 20 movies in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Rajinikanth's movies include Vanakkatukuriya Kathaliye, Shankar Salim Simon Panakkaran Anuraga Aralithu, Aatank Hi Aatank Padayappa, Baba, Chandramukhi, Enthiran (Robot), Kabali, 2.0 and many more. On December 13, 2017, the actor announced his entry into politics. His upcoming movie Annaatthe will release on Pongal 2021. The movie is directed by Siva and it will be a family drama. The movie features Khusbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

