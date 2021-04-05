DYK Rashmika Mandanna Did A Photoshoot At Bellandur Lake In Bengaluru For A Social Cause?

Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna is known for her works in Telugu and Kannada-language films. Apart from acting, Rashmika is often seen advocating some social issues. For the same, Rashmika once did a photoshoot in December 2018, in which the Bheeshma actor went a step ahead to spread awareness regarding increasing water pollution. The photoshoot took place in Bellandur lake in Bengaluru. The infamous lake is mostly covered with froth and has even caught fire in the past.

Rashmika Mandanna's Bellandur lake photos

The Dear Comrade actor took to her social media handles to share the photos from the shoot. She also revealed she was unaware of the fact that the water body has been extensively affected due to pollution. The shoot was directed by Sanmathi D Prasad. For the photos, Rashmika also went underwater. In the picture, Rashmika was seen under the water as polythenes surrounded her with a light coming from above the surface of the water.

Through her Instagram caption, the Geetha Govindam actor urged her followers to understand the severity of water pollution. She wrote that she was not aware of the condition of Bellandur lake till she had to actually go there for the photoshoot. She further wrote the lake's condition broke her heart. She wrote she is not old enough to advise people and spread awareness about the condition but what she saw and went through while being there "was heights". Rashmika further asked her followers to imagine the conditions after few years and said it is the same case everywhere. The actor also said she would not want to be in such a space and therefore came forward to share her thoughts. At last, she asked her followers to start working to save the environment. The actor also posted the pictures on her Twitter and Facebook handle.

Rashmika Mandanna's photos from the shoot created a noise among the viewers. Her fans appreciated her for participating in the initiative. While some wrote 'beautiful'' others wrote 'nice work'. Many of her followers also shared how miserable the condition is around Bellandur lake in Bengaluru.

Promo Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.