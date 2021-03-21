DYK 'Savyasachi' Was Naga Chaitanya Akkineni & Chandoo Mondeti's 2nd Collab After Premam?

Indian actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni has appeared in several Telugu movies. One such blockbuster came out in 2016 named Premam directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film cast Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Hassan, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaram. The film did very well at the box-office. But did you know that Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Chandoo Mondeti came together once again after Premam for an action/romance Savyasachi in 2018?

When Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo came together again

When the actor tweeted the first look of the movie back in August 2017, he wrote in the caption that he was excited to be back with Chandoo. He further mentioned that the movie is being produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Also, he wrote that the shoot started in September of the same year.

More Savyasachi trivia

The psychological action/romance that came out on November 2, 2018, was written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie cast Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, R. Madhavan, and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Vikram, played by Akkineni, whose hands are not under his mind's control. A victim of vanishing twin syndrome, Vikram has an unseen twin who comes through when he is in need. The film which is available on Amazon Prime also cast Bhumika Chawla, Kausalya, Bharath Reddy, Vennela Kishore, and Dishita Sehgal in supporting roles.

More about Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's movies

Naga made his debut in the Telugu cinema with Vasu Varma directorial Josh in 2009, opposite Shreya Dhanwanthary. The actor, who is the son of actor Nagarjuna, later starred in Ye Maaya Chesave directed by Gautham Menon in 2010. Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's movies list include Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Majaili, Josh, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Dohchay, Yuddham Sharanam, Oka Laila Kosam, Bezawada, Dhada, Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini, Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo, and Oh! Baby.

Naga Chaitanya will be featured in the upcoming movie Love Story starring opposite Sai Pallavi. The romantic/drama is written and directed by Shekhar Kammalu and is set to release on April 16, 2021. The film also cast Devayani, Easwari Rao, and Rajeev Kanakala in supporting roles. Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are co-producing the Telugu-language film.

