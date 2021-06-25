DYK Suresh Gopi Kickstarted His Career As A Child Actor In The 1965 Drama 'Odayil Ninnu'?

National Award-winning actor Suresh Gopi rose to prominence in the Malayalam film industry after delivering several blockbusters at the box office over the years. His contribution to the South Indian cinema industry is considered essential as the actor started his career as a child artist. Read more to know Suresh Gopi debut movie as a child artist and his contribution to cinema through over 200 movies.

Suresh Gopi as child artist

The 62-year-old actor made his acting debut in 1965 in the movie Odayil Ninnu, directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan. Featuring actors like Sathyan, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Prem Nazir, and K. R. Vijaya, Suresh Gopi had a minor role in the movie. The plot of the movie revolved around the story of a man bringing up an abandoned child only to watch him grow into a spoiled and arrogant person. This was the only movie where the audience witnessed Suresh Gopi as child artist as the actor later made his adult acting debut in 1986 in T. P. Balagopalan M. A.

More on Suresh Gopi movies and projects

Success did not come early for the veteran actor as he appeared in minor and supporting roles throughout the 80s and early 90s movies. The actor got his breakthrough in the film industry after appearing in Shaji Kailas's Thalastaanam in 1992. Lelam, Commissioner, Ekalavyan, and Pathram are some of the Suresh Gopi movies that turned him into a superstar in the Malayalam film industry. The actor was soon compared to the legendary actors of Malayalam cinema-like Mammootty and Mohanlal, however, his fan base diminished over the years.

The actor has an impressive collection of accolades under his belt including a National award for Jayaraj's Kaliyattam. He then appeared in Christian Brothers in 2011 and movies such as Melvilasom, The King & the Commissioner, and Thamilarasan. After a successful career in acting, Gopi ventured into politics and became a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha. Recently, the actor contested in the 2019 Indian general election in Kerala but lost the election. However, he secured the third spot behind Rajaji Mathew Thomas of the Communist Party of India.

IMAGE- SURESH GOPI'S INSTAGRAM

