DYK Thala Ajith Chose To Star In 'Nerkonda Paarvai' As He Wanted His Fans To Respect Women

Thala Ajith is one of the finest South Indian actors who has a massive fan following for showcasing his acting skills in movies. The actor became a part of a Tamil remake of a popular Hindi film in 2019 and its director once mentioned one of the vital reasons why Ajith Kumar opted for this movie. His movie Nerkonda Paarvai became a massive hit among the audience and received positive reviews from the critics as well.

Nerkonda Paarvai trivia

Nerkonda Paarvai, written and directed by H. Vinoth is the Tamil remake of the famous Bollywood movie Pink which was released in 2016. The movie featured Thala Ajith, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Shraddha Srinath. The cast also included Andrea Tariang who reprised her role from the original movie. Other cast members included Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Delhi Ganesh, Aswin Rao, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar, and Jayaprakash in significant roles. Have a look at some of the interesting Nerkonda Paarvai trivia.

According to IMDB, the director of the film, H. Vinoth, once revealed that the reason why Thala Ajith wanted to do this movie was that he felt bad doing movies in which he stalked girls. He then added that he wanted to do this movie in order to rectify his past mistakes and to inspire his fans to respect women.

Actor Vidya Balan was seen in a guest appearance in the movie, marking her Tamil debut through this film. She was supposed to make her Tamil debut with another film named Manasellam but later got replaced.

Nerkonda Paarvai also marked as the first of two films having H. Vinoth, Thala Ajith and Boney Kapoor as a team.

Thala Ajith’s character in the film was named Bharath Subramaniam which was also the reversed name of a famous Tamil poet, Subramania Bharati who often spoke about the empowerment of women.

Thala Ajith's filmography

Thala Ajith’s movies receive an immense amount of love from the audiences and they never fail to amaze all his fans. Some of the famous Thala Ajith’s movies include Kaadhal Mannan, Kalloori Vaasal, En Veedu En Kanavar, Aasai, Rettai Jadai Vayasu, Anantha Poongatre, Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven, Red, Raja, Villain, Ji, Billa, Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam, and numerous others.

