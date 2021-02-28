DYK Thala Ajith Chose To Star In 'Nerkonda Paarvai' As He Wanted His Fans To Respect Women

Quick links:
Thala Ajith is one of the finest South Indian actors who has a massive fan following for showcasing his acting skills in movies. The actor became a part of a Tamil remake of a popular Hindi film in 2019 and its director once mentioned one of the vital reasons why Ajith Kumar opted for this movie. His movie Nerkonda Paarvai became a massive hit among the audience and received positive reviews from the critics as well.
Nerkonda Paarvai, written and directed by H. Vinoth is the Tamil remake of the famous Bollywood movie Pink which was released in 2016. The movie featured Thala Ajith, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Shraddha Srinath. The cast also included Andrea Tariang who reprised her role from the original movie. Other cast members included Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Delhi Ganesh, Aswin Rao, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar, and Jayaprakash in significant roles. Have a look at some of the interesting Nerkonda Paarvai trivia.
Thala Ajith’s movies receive an immense amount of love from the audiences and they never fail to amaze all his fans. Some of the famous Thala Ajith’s movies include Kaadhal Mannan, Kalloori Vaasal, En Veedu En Kanavar, Aasai, Rettai Jadai Vayasu, Anantha Poongatre, Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven, Red, Raja, Villain, Ji, Billa, Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam, and numerous others.
