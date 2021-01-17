DYK Thala Ajith's First Telugu Film Was Never Released As The Director Of The Movie Died

Thala Ajith is one of the celebrated actors in regional Indian cinema who has appeared in a variety of movies and gained a massive amount of fan following over time. The actor has also made significant appearances in a few Hindi movies as well but it is a lesser-known fact that his first-ever Telugu movie was stuck for quite a serious reason. Read further ahead to know more about it and check out some other Thala Ajith trivia.

Thala Ajith Trivia

Thala Ajith is a Tamil superstar and when he was planning to work in his first-ever Telugu movie, he didn't know what was coming ahead. Prema Pusthakam starring Thala Ajith was written and partly directed by Gollapudi Srinivas who was the son of a noted filmmaker, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao. As reported by The Hindu, it was during the ninth day of the filming of Prema Pusthakam when director Gollapudi Srinivas had set up a shot at the harbour and as he was standing on a stone to visualise a scene, a huge wave hit him so hard that no one could help him come out of it. With this tragic loss, the filming of the movie got delayed and later on, his father Gollapudi Maruthi Rao decided to complete the rest of the film in order to keep his son’s dream alive. Apart from this, some of the other Thala Ajith trivia includes:

Thala Ajith has a special interest in designing his office and house but it is a lesser-known fact that he has also designed interiors for his close friends and associates.

According to an article by Studioflicks, the actor is quite finicky about bacteria and prefers to drink on any cup with his left hand in order to prevent bacterial infection as the proportion of left-handed people is comparatively lesser than the right-handed ones.

Ajith Kumar is a certified Formula One racer and has been one of the top rankers in India.

The actor is extremely passionate about trying a variety of dishes every time he visits any restaurant. He even asks the chef about the recipe if he likes any of the dishes.

Thala Ajith’s movies

Thala Ajith’s movies are a sensation among his fans and the actor is loved for his amazing screen presence. Some of Thala Ajith’s movies include Rettai Jadai Vayasu, Kadhal Kottai, Rajavin Parvaiyile, Anantha Poongatre, Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven, to name a few.

