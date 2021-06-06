DYK Thalapathy Vijay Played The Role Of A Child Artist In The 1st 5 Films Of His Career?

Thalapathy Vijay is a popular actor, who was born into a film family and had an early introduction to films. In fact, Vijay was only ten years old when he first appeared in front of a camera. He played the role of an uncredited child artist in his father’s film. The actor did not only appear in one film as a child artist but in five films. He was active as a child artist for four years, after which he transitioned into receiving more prominent roles once he came of age. Here is the list of Thalapathy Vijay’s movies where he has appeared as a child artist.

Thalapathy Vijay’s movies where he plays a child artist

Vetri

In Vetri, Thalapathy Vijay played the role of the younger version of the protagonist in the film. The film is a court drama and revolves around Vetri who is accused of murder. Vetri then reveals that he is innocent and his point is proven in court by evidence and he is then set free and his record is purged. The film deals with many subjects that were difficult to deal with at the time the movie was released.

Kudumbam

The film is a family drama about a man who falls in love and the trials he goes through to get his beloved. The tale does not end there. As the protagonist gets busy trying to earn wealth, he loses his wife and almost loses his son. His family is cast out on the streets. The film shows how he picks up the pieces and gets his family back together. Vijay plays the son in the film who is called Narada.

Vasantha Raagam

In this film, Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of an uncredited child artist. He has a short role in the film where he only appears in a flashback sequence. He plays the younger version of one of the male leads in the film who later dies.

Sattam Oru Vilaiyattu

Thalapathy Vijay plays the young version of the protagonist once again in this film but has a more substantial role. He sees his brother and mother getting murdered in the film and sees the murderer getting away owing to a lack of evidence. As a young man, he does not give up until he has had his revenge.

Ithu Engal Neethi

In Ithu Engal Neethi Vijay once again goes uncredited for his role. The film was directed by his father and it did not do very well at the box office. The lead roles in the film were played by Ramki, Raadhika and Vani Viswanath.

IMAGE: THALAPATHY VIJAY'S TWITTER

