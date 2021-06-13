DYK THIS Mohanlal Film Is The First Ever Malayalam Movie To Enter The 100-crore Club

One of the biggest superstars of South Indian cinema, Mohanlal, has several accolades and records under his name after doing over 340 films in his career. From Malayalam to Kannada, the actor's contribution to Indian cinema was also rewarded by the government when he received Padma Bhushan in 2019. But did you know that one of Mohanlal's films was the first-ever Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious club of 100-crore?

Mohanlal's 100-crore club movie- Pulimurugan

It is a no-brainer that the fan base of Mohanlal in South India is the strongest among all the superstars and every movie is a hit at the box office. But Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, released in 2016, made history after becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to enter the 100-core club shattering all the previous records. Directed by Vysakh, the movie grossed over 1 billion INR in India and internationally, collectively.

The movie did not only do wonders in its home country but broke records of other superstars like Rajinikanth's Kabali and Salma Khan's Sultan in UAE. Upon its release, the theatres screening the movie were declared houseful as the movie recorded 4 crores earnings on the box office breaking the record of highest opening day gross for a Malayalam film. The movie also became the second-highest-grossing movie in the whole South Indian film industry.

More on Pulimurugan's Trivia

The plot of the movie revolved around the story of Murugan's expertise in tools, saving his village Puliyoor from tiger attacks. The antagonist of the movie, Daddy, takes advantage of Murugan to falsely implicate him. Featuring in the movie was an ensemble of talented casts like Kamalinee Mukherjee, Mohanlal, Namitha, and Jagapathi Babu. Here is Pulimurugan's trivia, according to IMBD, to know more about the movie.

1. Superstar Mohanlal has desired director Kaecha Kampakdee for the movie but due to his unavailability, the movie was helmed by Vysakh.

2. As filming with Tigers is banned in India, the filmmakers had to depend on international locations to shoot the sequences with the tiger and they were shot in Vietnam and Thailand.

3. The movie became the third-longest running movie in UAE after Drishyam and Titanic.

IMAGE- MOHANLAL'S INSTAGRAM & STILL FROM PULIMURUGAN

