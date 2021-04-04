DYK Vijay Deverakonda Began His Career With The Hyderabad-based Theatre Group 'Sutradhar'?

Deverakonda Vijay Sai, popularly known as Vijay Deverakonda, is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Telugu language films. Deverakonda became famous for his lead role of 'Prashant' in the romantic comedy film Pelli Choopulu in 2016 opposite Ritu Varma and he has appeared in many popular films ever since. But did you know Vijay Deverakonda began his career with the Sutradhar theatre group before entering into films? Read more about Vijay Deverakonda trivia-

Vijay Deverakonda began his career with the Sutradhar theatre group

According to Scoopwhoop, Vijay Deverakonda joined Hyderabad-based theater group Sutradhar after his graduation and that was where he began his acting career. He completed a four-month workshop with the theatre group which opened doors of opportunities for him and he soon appeared in several plays in the Hyderabad theatre circuit. His longest association during the time was with the theatre company Ingenium Dramatics before getting his first movie break in 2011.

A look at Vijay Deverakonda's movies

Vijay Deverakonda made his film debut with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila in 2011. He appeared in a minor role in Life is Beautiful and on the film set, he was introduced to Nag Aswin who was assistant director for the film. Seeing his potential Ashwin cast him in the 2015 movie 'Yevade Subramanyam' alongside Nani which gave him recognition as an actor. He starred in the critically and commercially successful film Arjun Reddy which won him several accolades including the Best Actor award at Zee Telugu Gold Awards, a Behindwoods Gold Medal for The South Indian Sensation, and Best Actor at Filmfare Awards- South. In 2018, he starred in the romantic comedy film Geetha Govindam opposite Rashmika Mandanna for which he won the Critics' choice Best Actor – Telugu award at South Indian International Movie Awards.

In 2018, Vijay made his Tamil film debut with political thriller NOTA opposite Mehreen Pirzada. His other popular films include Dear Comrade, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Taxiwala, Dwaraka, and many more. On the work front, he will be appearing in the highly anticipated film Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the romantic sports action film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. Vijay will appear in the lead role along with Ananya Pandey and the film is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 9, 2021.

