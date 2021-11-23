'Edo Edo': Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' First Song Promo Video Unveiled; Watch

After unveiling an intriguing teaser of the forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Shyam Singha Roy, the makers have released a promo video of its first song, Edo Edo. In the short video, fans get a brief look at Nani and Krithi Shetty's romance. They can be seen glaring at each other as they are lost in each other's love. The video is a sneak peek into the upcoming romantic track which comes with soothing music composed by Mickey J Meyer.

Edo Edo promo video released

The teaser video showcased how Nani's character Vasu is in love with the character essayed by Krithi Shetty. The video suggests there is a lip-lock sequence between the lead actors. Unveiling the first look of the new song, the makers revealed that the full song will be released on November 25.

Recently, on November 18, the makers shared the first look teaser of the film. The short video clip gives fans a hint of the film's exciting narration, stunning performances by the actors, and superlative technicalities. The teaser begins with Sai Pallavi’s voiceover where she explains the situation of people, as those who are meant to protect them like a god, turn monsters and are capitalising on their feebleness. On the other hand, the teaser also presents other dimensions of Nani as Vasu who is in love with his girlfriend played by Krithi Shetty, who locks lips with him in a sequence. Apparently, there’s a strong connection between these two stories.

The plot of the film is set in two different eras. The period story shows the religious practice of the Devdasi system, while the current story shows the love story of an adorable couple. Along with Nani and Krithi Shetty, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian, while Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam can be seen in important roles. Shyam Singha Roy is a Bengali youngster who’s fighting against the Devdasi system and takes on biggies in society.

The supernatural thriller film is backed by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment. The story has been written by Janga Satyadev. After much delay, the film is finally slated for a theatrical release on December 24 this year.

Image: Twitter/@ShyamSinghaRoy