'Eeran Mukil' Beautifully Captures The Lead Characters' Independent Struggles In The Film

Cold Case is an upcoming Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in lead roles. The makers of the film recently released a track from the crime investigative drama, which gives the audiences a glimpse of the struggle the lead characters are going through in the movie. The slow-paced song was released earlier today on Youtube and has garnered more than 17k views within a few hours.

Eeran Mukil from Cold Case released

The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Cold Case released the track titled Eeran Mukil earlier today on Youtube. The slow-paced track perfectly matches the pace of the criminal investigative film and also provides a glimpse into what the lead characters are going through. The soulful track focuses on two storylines of the lead stars, Prithviraj and Aditi Balan, who are completely immersed in solving a murder mystery, while also dealing with their personal issues. While Aditi Balan portrays the character of an investigative journalist, Prithviraj Sukumaran would be seen as ACP Satyajith.

The track is sung by playback singer Harishankar KS and composed by Prakash Alex. It perfectly blends with the pace of the film along with taking the narrative forward. The song gives an insight into how two individuals struggle to figure out a case while dealing with their own battles.

The plot of Cold Case revolves around a gruesome murder that has to be investigated by a police officer and a journalist who has an interest in the supernatural things of life. The plot thus seems intriguing with its investigative and thrilling visuals showcased throughout the trailer. Cold Case also marks the debut of filmmaker Tanu Balak who earlier worked as a cinematographer. The film will release on June 30, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

It is said to be an out-and-out crime thriller. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan, Gibin Gopinath, and Pooja Mohanraj. The production on Cold Case commenced in November 2020 with the team following all the COVID-19 safety protocols. The makers filmed the project for around a month without a break. However, the shooting was later put on hold after they had to stop it midway.

Image - Still from the song

