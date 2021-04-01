Ehan Bhat Explains Whether His Upcoming Movie '99 Songs' Actually Features 99 Songs

As AR Rahman’s upcoming movie 99 Songs is going to release soon, actor Ehan Bhat who is making his debut in Bollywood is feeling “on top of the world”. Ehan Bhat is essaying the lead role in the film and as the release date approaches, he came forward to answer a bunch of interesting questions about himself as well as his upcoming movie, 99 Songs. Take a look at how the actor answered the fun questions during an AMA session.

99 questions with Ehan Bhat

AR Rahman recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this video clip in which one of the lead actors from his movie, 99 Songs, can be seen having a fun AMA session. In the video, Ehan Bhat can be seen talking about how his biggest dream was to become the greatest actor and added that he always prays about it. He can also be seen playing a melodious piece of music on his piano and later when asked about it, he stated that it was from his favourite composer. He then mentioned that when he was learning piano for the movie, he learnt this song from Youtube.

He was then asked about how excited he was for his upcoming movie 99 Songs to which he stated that he was on top of the world and added that he was delighted for the release of the film in the theatres soon. He was then asked whether the movie would really feature 99 songs to which he stated that this question was asked to him on every occasion. He then mentioned that the movie does not have 99 songs but 14 songs and stated that this was a misconception that he wanted to clarify.

The actor was then asked to describe himself in three words to which he stated “hardworking, will power and focussed”. He was also asked whether he always wanted to be an actor to which he nodded and stated that ever since he was a child and was growing up, he watched movies and acted them out with his cousins and friends. He further stated that his favourite superhero was Ironman and added that the way he portrayed his character in the film made him fall in love with the character. He then mentioned that his biggest dream at present was to become the biggest actor.

Many of the fans dropped in beautiful comments and hearts to wish the actor good luck for his movie while others praised him for being so articulate. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Ehan Bhat’s AMA session.

