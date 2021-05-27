'Ek Mini Katha' Cast: Here Is A List Of Actors That Play Key Roles In This Adult-comedy

Ek Mini Katha is a Telugu language adult comedy that released on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The UV Concepts, UV Creations, and Mango Mass Media produced movie has been directed by debutante Karthik Rapolu and premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Read further and take a look at the cast of Ek Mini Katha.

A look at the Ek Mini Katha Cast

Santosh Shoban

Shoban plays the eponymous role of Santosh in the movie and is the lead character. The actor was earlier seen in the movie Paper Boy in 2018, playing the titular role of Ravi opposite Riya Suman. The movie was directed by Jayashankar. Santosh also played the role of Arjun in the web series The Grill, which premiered in 2019 on the OTT platform VIU. His debut film was Golkonda High School in the year 2011, wherein he played the character of Gowtham.

Kavya Thapar

Kavya Thapar plays the role of Amrutha in the recently released Telugu flick. She kick-started her career with modelling and has been a part of several advertisements, including those of Kohinoor, Patanjali and MakeMyTrip; after which she went on to be a part of the short film Tatkal, which released in 2013. In 2018, the actor made her Telugu debut with the movie Ee Maaya Peremito, in which she played the role of Sheetal Jain. Her breakthrough role came with the movie Market Raja MBBS, which was directed by Saran and released in 2019. It starred her as Vani Sri and she shared screen space with Arav and Nikesha Patel.

Shraddha Das

Shraddha Das is also a part of the movie in a key role. The actor has appeared in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam films in her career so far. She made her debut in 2008 with the movie Siddu from Sikakulam, playing a character named Nisha. She was last in the 2019 film Panther: Hindustan Meri Jaan as Ziya. The actor has a number of projects in her kitty including the Kannada flick Kotigobba 3 as well as the Telugu movies Nireekshana and Arrdham, which are currently being filmed.

