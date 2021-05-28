Ek Mini Katha Review: Storyline Praised By The Audience, But Characters Fail To Entertain

Directed by Karthik, Ek Mini Katha is a recently released Telugu language adult comedy film. While the Pandemic has shut down theatres and multiplexes, makers are moving to release their films on an OTT platform. Ek Mini Katha is one such film which released on Amazon Prime Video and is being applauded for all the right reasons. Ek Mini Katha cast includes Santosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar, along with Shraddha Das. The film follows the story of a young man who struggles with Micro Penis Syndrome.

Ek Mini Katha review

The film’s debutant director and the screenwriter showcased a relevant topic in the film. Ek Mini Katha story follows genuine moments of laughter and also a few unexpected comedic twists. While the topic is something every man might relate to, the makers wished to provide mental peace and justification to everyone feeling this way. The entire problem starts when a seventh-grader is questioned by his friend, over the size of his penis. And throughout the film, the protagonist fights to get mental peace but fails in every aspect.

Here's how Twitter fans reacted to the film

Done Watching #EkMiniKathaOnPrime Superb Performance by @santoshshobhan , fun-filled Ride , Beautiful @KavyaThapar Nailed in her role , engaging Screenplay by @MerlapakaG , Go Watch the movie on #EkMiniKathaOnPrime Review on My YouTube Channel https://t.co/lDHAO3m4BF — 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒌𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝑻𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒊 (@prakashtoleti) May 26, 2021

Very good story line but not portrayed well

Lack in combining humour and logic with story



Two songs, hero acting,some comedy 👍



My rating : 2.25/5#EkMiniKatha #EkMiniKathareview #Review — I (@IfranklySpeaker) May 26, 2021

#EkMiniKatha

Review: A cringe-fest that milks a sensitive issue for cheap pleasures. https://t.co/OOc1V9dDp2 — Er.Aaskaran (@aaskaran29) May 27, 2021

#EkMiniKatha has a bold concept but told in a fun way. @santoshshobhan

Is super impressive and one to watch out. @KavyaThapar

Looks gorgeous...



Has some deviations in second half but a watchable film. Decent attempt by #karthikrapolu My review @123teluguhttps://t.co/rNwtgjU9OS pic.twitter.com/kCotIIxvXS — A V A D (@avadsays) May 27, 2021

