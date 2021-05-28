Last Updated:

Ek Mini Katha Review: Storyline Praised By The Audience, But Characters Fail To Entertain

Ek Mini Katha is a newly-released Telugu film speaking about men's mental health and insecurity regarding their body. Read to know the review of the film below.

Directed by Karthik, Ek Mini Katha is a recently released Telugu language adult comedy film. While the Pandemic has shut down theatres and multiplexes, makers are moving to release their films on an OTT platform. Ek Mini Katha is one such film which released on Amazon Prime Video and is being applauded for all the right reasons. Ek Mini Katha cast includes Santosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar, along with Shraddha Das. The film follows the story of a young man who struggles with Micro Penis Syndrome.

The film’s debutant director and the screenwriter showcased a relevant topic in the film. Ek Mini Katha story follows genuine moments of laughter and also a few unexpected comedic twists. While the topic is something every man might relate to, the makers wished to provide mental peace and justification to everyone feeling this way. The entire problem starts when a seventh-grader is questioned by his friend, over the size of his penis. And throughout the film, the protagonist fights to get mental peace but fails in every aspect.

Here's how Twitter fans reacted to the film 

 

A Twitter user wrote that the film had a bold concept which is told in a fun way and super impressive and one should go and watch out. The user further wrote, "Has some deviations in second half but a watchable film." Another user gave the film a rating of 2.5 our of 5 and wrote the review, "Very good story line but not portrayed well Lack in combining humour and logic with story Two songs, hero acting,some comedy"(sic). A Twitter user reviews the film and said that it was funny and good when one needs short laugh, adding that the film overdid everything, to make the audience laugh. 

