Elli Avram Shares A Throwback Performance Video; Says 'throwback To Mini ME'

On December 17, 2020, Elli Avram took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback dance performance video of herself. She performed at the Umang Awards ceremony in 2015. In the video, she can be seen performing on various popular Bollywood songs such as Bang Bang title song, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Love Dose, Deepika Padukone’s Lovely from Happy New Year. She looked stunning in the shimmery pink coloured outfit and grooved to the tunes confidently.

Elli Avram shares a throwback dance performance video

While sharing the video, Elli wrote, “Throwback to mini ME 2015. ‘#ElliAvrRam’, ‘#yourstruly’, ‘#2015’, ‘#umang’, ‘#live’, ‘#performance’, ‘#mumbai’, ‘#bollywood’, ‘#india’”. The Umang Awards ceremony took place in Mumbai in the year 2015 and was telecasted on Sony Television Entertainment.

As soon as the video was uploaded, Elli’s fans were quick to like the post and shared lovely comments. A fan commented, “Everyone saw her like… Cause she dance superrrr se uperrrrr” with a heart-eyed face and a rose emoticon. Another fan wrote I adore & love your talent & passion!” with a fire emoticon and a heart. A user commented, “Just a feel-good dance wow. That was beautiful thanks for making my day starting good in LA” with a kissing face and hugging face emoticons. Another one simply called her ‘Awesome’.

Elli is an active social media user. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life for her fans and followers. On December 18, 2020, she took to her Instagram and shared a series of adorable pictures with her pet cat. She flaunted her natural look as she wore no-make. While clicking the selfie, she also flaunted her bright smile. In the caption, she wrote, “Swipe left to see why the SMILE” with a red hearts. She wished her fans good morning as she added the hashtags and called her morning a ‘bliss’.

Her fans went gaga over the beautiful picture and her natural beauty. A fan commented, “Both of you have a great bounding and understanding”. Another one wrote, “Stunning as always”. A user simply wrote, “Smile beauty” and dropped a red heart.

Image Source: Elli Avram Instagram

