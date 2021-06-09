'Ennittum' Movie Cast: Know The Actors Who Stared In This 2006 Romantic-comedy

The Malayalam comedy-drama film Ennittum released in 2006 and received a positive response from the audience as well. The movie is directed by Renjilal Damodaran. Here are the details of the Ennittum movie cast and characters.

Ennittum movie cast and characters

Dinu Dennis as Prem Gopal

Malayalam actor Dinu Dennis played the role of Prem Gopal in this movie. Through their skit where he plays the role of Sneha’s husband, he starts liking her in real life, too. After they win the first prize, Prem and Sneha get into a live-in relationship. Dinu is also popularly known for his performance in the 2005 movie Ottananayam.

Kaniha as Sneha

Kaniha essayed the character of Sneha. Prem and Sneha are always pulling pranks on each other and know each other like the back of their hands. After Prem confesses his feelings to her, they decide to test their compatibility by getting into a live-in relationship for three months. Sneha’s parents do not approve of their relationship as well. But at the end of three months, Prem and Sneha call it off.

Swarnamalya as Sujee

Swarnamalya played the role of Sujee in the movie. Sujee plays the role of Jeeth’s wife in the college play. Swarnamalya has also starred in other popular movies like Mozhi, Inga Enna Solluthu and Azhagu Nilayam. She is also a trained Bharathanatyam dancer. She shot to fame with the Sun TV’s show Illamai Pudumai.

Siddharth as Jith

Siddharth played the role of Jith in this movie. Jith is Prem’s best friend. Jith is popularly known for his performances in Nammal, Spirit, Njan Ninnodu Koodeyundu and Koppayile Kodunkattu. He made his debut directorial with the movie Nidra and also played the lead role in it.

Ennittum plot

The plot of the movie revolves around a group of college-going students of which two are girls and the other two boys. They want to do something new at their’s college’s inauguration. They decide to depict a married couple’s issues on the stage. Their act gets national coverage and the group wins the first prize. To celebrate, they decide to go to Goa. Prem falls in Sneha but her parents are against their relationship. How they explore their relationship and whether they do get together or not is something one will have to watch the movie for.

