‘Enthiran’ Plagiarism: Shankar Denies Reports Of Being Issued Non-bailable Arrest Warrant

South Indian film director Shankar has denied reports that stated a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him. The director has claimed that the reports circulating about non-bailable warrant against him are ‘false’ and he was shocked to see them. He further claimed that the 'false news' had brought unnecessary distress for his family and well-wishers.

Shankar's non-bailable warrant reports false claims Shankar

A while back, a short story writer, Arur Tamilnandan in the year 2010 has alleged that Shankar copied his story for Enthiran, a blockbuster film. Regarding the same, rumours had started circulating that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Shankar as he failed to appear for hearings for around 10 years in the case. He issued a statement, which on being roughly translated, reads:

My advocate Mr Sai Kumaran has approached the Hon’ble court today and brought this to the Court’s attention. The judge has confirmed that no warrant has been issued against me. The reference to any warrant has apparently occurred due to a glitch in the online court reporting, which is presently being corrected. I am very surprised to see such false news being circulated without any verification, and the same has caused needless anguish to my family and well-wishers. I request this clarification to be carried by all media organisations to ensure that such false news does not spread any further

Director Shankar's first public statement in a decade over the allegations of plagiarism that he copied the story of Tamil writer Arur Tamilnadan and directed 'Enthiran' in 2010. Shankar was issued with arrest warrant, which he claimed as false news.#Shankar @thenewstuffin pic.twitter.com/qLAN4eOlqD — Alagu muthu eswaran (@AMeswaran) February 2, 2021

Enthiran plagiarism case

The plaintiff Arur Tamilnandan alleged that Rajinikanth starrer Entharan is a copy of his story titled Jiguba. The plaintiff states that Jiguba first published in 1996 in a Tamil magazine and was again republished in 2007 in a novel, titled Tik Tik Deepika. The petitioner demanded Rs 1 crore from Shankar and Kalanidhi Maran, who is the producer of the film in question for patent infringement.

In 2019, when the case was heard in Madras High Court, the counsel of Shankar had denied allegations of plagiarism. But the petitioner's counsel had pointed out 29 similarities between the two stories and the Madras High Court was convinced by the submissions hence refused to quash the case. In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled against Shankar even when he pleaded that he had written the story before Jugiba was published.

About Enthiran

Entriran released in October 2010 and was a story about a scientist who builds a unique robot Chitti. But Chitti falls in love with the scientist's girlfriend and becomes a problem for mankind. The movie stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Danny Denzongapa, Santhanam, Karunas along with Rajinikanth.

