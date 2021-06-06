Erica Fernandes' Top 4 Shows Where She Gave A Special Appearance; Check Out The List

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes rose to popularity for her modern daughter-in-law image in the television industry. The actress has not only shined on the small screen but also appeared in many successful Tamil and Telugu movies. Here is the list of Erica Fernandes' shows where she made a guest appearance.

1. The Kapil Sharma Show

The popular talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony Entertainment Television welcomed Erica Fernandes along with her co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The 28-year-old actress made the guest appearance in the comedy show to promote her ongoing stint Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played the role of Sonakshi in the show and had a laugh along with her co-stars while performing the skit.

2. Nach Baliye 9

The popular couple-dance reality television show had Erica Fernandes with her co-star Parth Samthaan make a special appearance to flaunt their chemistry. The off-screen couple on Kasautii Zindagii Kay not only showed off their reel life chemistry but also flaunted their dancing skills. Performing a romantic couple song, the contestants on the show were only grateful that the couple was not real contestants on the show.

3. Dance Deewane 2

Erica Fernandes' latest guest appearance was in the year 2019 when she appeared on the dancing reality show Dance Deewane 2. The actress gave a guest appearance along with her fellow television stars like Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, and Pearl V Puri. The young actress had a blast on the reality show as her clip of 'nailing expressions with Madhuri Dixit' went viral among her fans.

4. MTV Ace of Space 2

Adding to the list of Erica Fernandes' shows where she gave a guest appearance, MTV Ace of Space 2 witnessed the fun side of the actress. The reality show had Erica featured as a celebrity guest where she played fun games with the contestants on the show. The actress judged a small talent round on the show and where the contestants attempted to dance and show off their strength to impress the new celebrity judge.

IMAGE- ERICA FERNANDES' INSTAGRAM

