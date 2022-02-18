'Etharkkum Thunindhavan': Suriya Shows Off His Mass Action Hero Avatar In New Teaser

Actor Suriya is all set to exhibit his mass action hero avatar in the forthcoming thriller film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Following the global success of legal drama Jai Bhim, wherein the actor essayed the role of an activist-lawyer, Suriya is all set to take another route to fight against injustice in the upcoming actioner. The hype surrounding the venture was recently doubled after the makers released its enthralling soundtrack and background score.

Fueling the anticipation even further, the makers have now dropped an exciting new teaser of the forthcoming action thriller. Check out the newly released video here.

Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan new teaser

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Sun Pictures dropped the new teaser of the forthcoming Pandiraj directorial Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The adrenaline-pumping clip shared a look at the intense and powerful character of Suriya fighting for justice. Adding to the heat, the clip was accompanied by a compelling soundtrack composed by D.Imman. Check out the video here.

Fans could not contain their excitement over the interesting teaser as many expressed their anticipation in the comment section. Sharing a feedback, one fan wrote, ''Looks Firing 🔥.. Ever ready man, ever ready for anything .. Teaser looks promising.. all the best for huge success''. It also received criticism for fans who would have enjoyed a longer look at the visually-appealing shots in the film as one netizen tweeted, ''#ETteaser looks good but the only major drawback is that the cuts and editing is too quick for the eyes to catch''

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is helmed by Pandiraj and stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead along with Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, and MS Bhaskar playing the supporting roles. The film is slated to release on March 10 this year.

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures