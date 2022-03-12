'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' Team And Director Pandiraj Celebrate Success Of Suriya-starrer

Suriya is currently basking in the success of his most recent release Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which also starred Priyanka Mohan, Rajkiran, Madhusudhan Rao, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan and others in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Pandiraj, and he, together with the team behind the film celebrated the movie's success. The film has been receiving heaps of praise from the audience and critics alike and has also been soaring at the box office since its release.

Pandiraj and team celebrate Etharkkum Thunindhavan success

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, also known as ET has been creating a buzz among fans ever since it was announced. The film hit the big screen on March 10 and according to a report by Filmibeat, has already minted a whopping Rs 15.21 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on its first day in the theatres. The team behind the film and the director were seen celebrating the movie's success and shared a few glimpses online. The team celebrated with a fruit cake, which called the success of the film the 'people's victory'. The director was also felicitated with a huge garland of flowers and was seen feeding his team members cake as well. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section and congratulated the director on the success of the film. Pandiraj thanked his team and fans for their 'unconditional love' and mentioned he was 'humbled' by their wishes.

Humbled by ur wishes dear #AnbaanaFans !

Thanks a ton for ur unconditional love…❤️🤗 https://t.co/VzE3vNTKGe — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) March 12, 2022

Suriya's brother, Karthi also earlier took to social media to congratulate the actor, director and team for their efforts. He hailed the film for starting a conversation on a 'burning issue' and called it a 'much-watch. Suriya is seen taking on the role of a just man, who fights for the rights of women in the film. Karthi wrote, "Kudos for handling such a burning issue and opening a conversation on a topic which has been a taboo. Anna holds the film with elan and gives strength to the director. A must watch for families!!" Etharkkum Thunindhavan marked Suriya's come-back to the big screen after his hit film Jai Bhim, which got an OTT release. The film was postponed on several occasions in view of the ongoing pandemic and finally got its release on March 10.

#ET - kudos for handling such a burning issue and opening a conversation on a topic which has been a taboo. Anna holds the film with elan and gives strength to the director. A must watch for families!! @Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir @priyankaamohan @immancomposer @RathnaveluDop — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 10, 2022

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya, Twitter/@Hari_Socialist