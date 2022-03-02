‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ Trailer: Suriya Looks Intriguing In This Revenge-based Thriller

South star Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The upcoming film will mark the actor's comeback to big screens after three years. His fans are extremely excited to watch him in theatres and are eagerly waiting for the film. While the movie is over a week away, the makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan recently unveiled its trailer.

The makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan released the movie's much-awaited trailer on March 2, 2022. The trailer saw Suriya in a completely different avatar from his previous critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim. The trailer begins with Suriya's introduction, who plays the role of a young man named Kannabiran. A voiceover reveals Kannabiran wanted to become a scientist, but he became something different due to some circumstances. In the movie's trailer the actor could be seen playing a ruthless life-taking hero.

The trailer also had a dialogue in which the actor addressed his last role as a lawyer. He said, "When I wear the coat, the judge is someone else. When I wear my dhothi, I am the judge." Reportedly, the movie is based on the shocking Pollachi rape incident and how the victim's brother decides to take revenge. The trailer hinted at the film being a revenge-based thriller. The short clip also revealed the film's story will unfold against the backdrop of both a city and a village.

Details about Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is written and helmed by Pandiraj, who is known for directing Namma Veettu Pillai. Suriya and Pandiraj have earlier collaborated in the 2015 film Pasanga 2. Apart from Suriya, Priyanka Mohan will play the leading lady and Kannabiran's love interest. The movie also stars Sathyaraj, Vinay Raj, Soori, Saranya Ponvannan, Rajkiran, M S Bhaskar vela Ramamoorthy, Jayaprakash, Subbu Panchu and more. The film will mark Suriya's comeback to theatres as all of his previous projects, including Jai Bhim, released on OTT platforms. Etharkkum Thunindhavan is now all set to hit the theatres on March 10.

Suriya has several films in the pipeline. The actor will be next featured in the movie Vaadivasal, which is based on a Tamil novel of the same name. The movie is helmed by Vetrimaaran and will mark the actor and director's maiden collaboration.

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya