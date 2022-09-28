Navratri is one of the most vibrant Hindu festivals celebrated across the country. During the nine-day festival, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and perform several dance forms such as Dandiya and Garba. One of the highlights of the festival is grooving to songs of Falguni Pathak, also known as the Garba Queen of India. The veteran singer's performances during this period are often looked forward to by fans.

Amid her performances, Falguni shared the stage with actor Rashmika Mandanna in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram stories, the latter shared a picture from Mumbai as she was seen sharing the stage with Falguni Pathak. In the photo, the Pushpa star, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Goodbye, was dressed in a blue and orange salwar suit. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "an evening well spent in mumbai with the Dandiya (Queen) & my loves... happy Navratri @falgunipathak."

Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar's feud

Meanwhile, Falguni Pathak is currently in the news for her feud with Neha Kakkar over the latter remaking the iconic track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The remade version of Kakkar is called O Sajna, which also features Dhanashree Verma. Soon after Kakkar released the song, netizens were left divided as many claimed she ruined the 1999's track, while others lauded her. While music-buffs trolled Neha Kakkar, Falguni Pathak also expressed her disappointment. Pathak shared the trolls on her Instagram stories and indicated that she did not like the re-created version.

However, Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar will soon share the stage of singing reality TV show, Indian Idol. In the latest promo of the show, Kakkar, who is one of the judges, was seen greeting Pathak on stage and also welcoming her with a big smile.

On Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was last seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam. She will star in the upcoming film Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She has two more Hindi films in her kitty - Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and Mission Majnu, which will feature Sidharth Malhotra. The actor also has Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule and Vijay's Varisu.