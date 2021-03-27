Ever Wanted To Know More About Rana Daggubati? Here Are Most FAQs, Answered!

Rana Daggubati was first seen on screen in his debut Telugu movie, Leader, and he later took Bollywood by storm with Dum Maaro Dum. Ever since then, he has been winning people over with his performances. With his new film Haathi Mere Sathi ready to be released, here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions about the Baby actor.

From whom he married to what his net worth is, here is everything that you ever wanted to know about Rana Daggubati:

1) Who did Rana Daggubati marry?

Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj who is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studio, on August 8, 2020, after getting engaged on May 21, 2020. The ceremony took place at the Ramanaidu studios with only close people present. The ceremony was attended by close friends like Samantha Akkineni. Miheeka was born and brought up in Hyderabad, and comes from a Sindhi family based in Hyderabad.

2) What is Rana Daggubati's age?

Rana Daggubati was born on December 14, 1984, and he is 36 years old as of March 2021, and will be turning 37 this year. However, the actor looks extremely dashing and ageless whenever he is on screen. Would you not agree?

3) What is the net worth of Rana Daggubati?

According to reports from the IB Times, Rana's net worth is around Rs 142 crores and he earns up to Rs 8 crores every year. Rana also has many properties across India, including a house in Mumbai. Apart from this, Rana has a collection of luxurious cars and watches.

4) Is Rana Daggubati rich?

With all the properties to his name and his gross net worth, he is certainly rich. Rana also comes from the Daggubati clan, who are considered to be a prominent family in the Telugu Film industry. His uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, and cousin Naga Chaitanya have made their own mark, and are pretty affluent.

5) What is Rana Daggubati's caste?

Rana hails from the Daggubati clan which happens to belong to the Kamma sect of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Born to prominent Telugu film producer D Suresh Babu, he was destined to get into the film fraternity given his passion for films.

Image Source: Rana Daggubati's Instagram