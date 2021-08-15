Excited For Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'? Here's An Update On The Sethupathi, Fahadh Starrer

Kamal Haasan is returning to the film world after his political venture at the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and he seems eager to do so with a bang. The actor has managed a casting coup of sorts to join hands with two acclaimed actors of the South Indian film industry, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The veteran is now set to begin shooting for the movie Vikram, on August 20.

Kamal Haasan to shoot Vikram from August 20

As per reports, Fahadh and Vijay will join Kamal Haasan for the shooting schedule. Malayalam actor Kalidas Jayaram, who reportedly plays Kamal Haasan's son in the movie, will be a part of the shoot.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj plans to complete the shooting by the end of the year and have the movie ready in time for a Pongal release in early 2022.

Vikram has been among the major developments in the film world since the announcement of Kamal Haasan bringing together Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil for his production.

“Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! (sic)", Haasan had written on Twitter while announcing the movie.

Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion.

In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many film makers have not seen action for nearly a year. (1/2)https://t.co/WTM7mqHKia — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 17, 2021

After the release of the black-and-white poster of the trio in their bearded avatars, the team came together multiple times.

The first instance had been the 'pooja' ceremony where Lokesh, Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan were present on the day the film went on floors officially. Haasan had then said that it felt like a "high school reunion."

Fahadh Faasil might have missed the event, but he too was seen with Haasan and the team later. Not just sharing a selfie with the 'Ulaganayakan', it was reported that the trio also watched Fahadh's recent release Malik together.

The makers of Vikram also unveiled two new posters to mark events surrounding the actors in the movie. One was a poster on the occasion of Fahadh Faasil's birthday on August 8.

They finally left their close-up posters and shared one of Kamal Haasan holding a blood-stained sword on his shoulder, and the caption read, "Once a lion, always a lion" to mark his completion of 62 years in the film industry.

