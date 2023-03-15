EXCLUSIVE | Bomman Has A Humble Response To The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Win

The Elephant Whisperers forged history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the first Indian-produced film to win an Oscar. While Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga were the forces behind orchestrating the film, Bomman and Bellie, the subjects breathed life in to it. Republic Media Network exclusively interviewed Bomman, post the historic Oscar win.

'Elephants are my life'

When asked about their reaction to all that had transpired since The Elephant Whisperers thrust them and the elephant camp into the limelight, Bomman had a very humble response. He said, "My dad used to go to the forest for the elephants and I tagged along with him and when I grew up I eventually felt way more connected with these elephants and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with them. Previously, the camps used to be inside forests, now camps are in towns. Its easier. Elephants are my life."

What inspired the Oscar-winning documentary?

Kartiki in a previous interview shared that though the sanctuary had been a favourite haunt of hers since she was all of 3-years-old, what inspired the documentary short was a chance spotting of Bomman with elephant Raghu. She was invited over by Bomman immediately and she recalled witnessing a very rare and beautiful bond between the two. She also said she had no intentions to make a documentary right away, but eventually gravitated towards the idea of translating this unique connection on to film.

Bomman and Bellie felicitated

Bomman and Bellie were also felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with rupees 1 lakh each along with a citation and shawls. The chief minister has announced plans to extend the same remuneration to the 91 mahouts and cavadis at the elephant camp. Also on the cards, is the construction of houses for the workers there.

The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki, also took to Twitter to express how she felt about Bomman and Bellie's felicitation. She said, "Overjoyed and so proud to see Bomman & Bellie honoured by our honourable Chief Minister @mkstalin after ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the first academy award for India for an independent film at 95th Academy Awards".