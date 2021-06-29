EXCLUSIVE: 'June' Directors Suhrud Godbole & Vaibhav Khisti Open Up About Their Debut Film

Suhrud Godbole, a well-known Marathi film producer and Vaibhav Khisti, an experienced Assistant Director have come together to don the director's hat for the first time with their Marathi film, June. As the two debutant directors patiently wait for the film June to release on June 30, 2021, they took some time out to have an exclusive chat with Republic TV and divulge details of their experience on filming June.

On direction and what attracted them to the script of June

Director Vaibhav Khisti said that he could not have asked for a better story and could relate to the film as he too hails from a small town. Director Suhrud Godbole said, "We always wanted to tell a story which has never been told before. And in Marathi (cinema), normally films are based around Pune or Mumbai. But this script centres around a smaller town, Aurangabad which was very interesting for us because the issues people in small towns face are very different. So, this film resonates a lot with small towns all over India. And also issues that are taboo and really not spoken about are in the film and this really attracted us to the script."

On working with director and scriptwriter Nikhil Mahajan for June movie

For two new directors to helm a film written by an ace director is an achievement of sorts. The ace director in question is Nikhil Mahajan and he not only wrote the script of June but has also acted as producer for the project. Did they feel the pressure? They said, "Not really. We were actually very lucky that we had Nikhil on our side. He is an accomplished director himself, an accomplished writer, so a lot of the film draws on his life, living in a small town, and those inputs come in from him." Khisti added that as Nikhil Mahajan had written the film, his presence on the sets really helped whenever the two directors had any questions.

On working with each other in and out of lockdown

With two directors, the movie could have ended up with different visions and contrasting ideologies. But, director Khisti said, "It was rather easy because we were not on different planets altogether. The whole point of directing together had come from the place that we both resonated with the story, with the feel of it and that is what kept the vision there. We've been associated for a long time in many projects so we knew what we wanted to say."

The June cast was on a tight schedule in Aurangabad and managed to complete their shoot on time and as per the plan before the pandemic struck but, the post-production of the film had to be completely done online. On working from home they said, "Post-production happened totally in the lockdown. The editing was a very big problem because there aren't many people involved in it but sound design, the background music, this generally happens when you're sitting together and jamming. We did all of that jamming on Zoom and Skype. It was difficult but we found a way around it. It took maybe 10% more time than it would normally take but what we have achieved is marvellous."

