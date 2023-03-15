EXCLUSIVE | Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj Reveals Conversation With Rihanna At Oscars

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR created history on Monday, with Naatu Naatu scoring the much-coveted Oscar win under the Original Song category. Republic TV's Mugdha Kapoor was in conversation with one-half of the voices behind the award-winning hit, Rahul Sipligunj who among other anecdotes, also revealed the conversation he had with Rihanna.

Rahul Sipligunj on meeting Rihanna

Fondly remembering his and Kaala Bhairava's run-in with the singer, Rahul recalls how they actually shared adjacent green rooms with the Lift Me Up singer who was also a fellow nominee that night in the Oscar race for Original Song. In his own words, she told them, "Guys you performed very well on the stage and congratulations on winning the Oscar". Rahul further adds, "I mean she was an amazing lady with a beautiful heart, such a down-to-earth and very humble person."

Rahul also shortly took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with Rihanna. Under it, he wrote, "Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart. Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating the performance and #oscarwinning. It’s an emotional moment for me!! Can’t keep calm #mydreamcometrue".

On his journey from Dhoolpet to the Oscars

Rahul also took the time to reflect on the trajectory of his musical career, crediting his father for always encouraging his musical inclinations. He also discussed his Guru and later on MM Keeravani as primary influences in his personal and professional life. He said, "I was going with the flow, I never expected that you know I would go till Oscar stage and you know perform there in front of the world, in front of India and it was a great thing in my life and I can never forget this thing."

On 'regional' cinema going global

Attributing the success of films like KGF, Pushpa and Kantara to the audience's willingness to watch good stories, he said, "I think these are all Indian movies, I think regional movies are gone. All big movies are only pan-Indian movies." Discussing how social media and multiple platforms have made such success stories more likely, he urged all young talent to make use of these resources to showcase themselves.

