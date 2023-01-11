EXCLUSIVE| Rishab Shetty Reacts To 'Kantara' Criticism: 'My Films Don't Have An Agenda'

Rishab Shetty, whose film 'Kantara' recently got shortlisted in Oscars 2023 reminder list, spoke about the film's success, criticism and the responsibility and expectations that come with it. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, the actor-filmmaker said that he doesn't want to be burdened with all the expectations.

"The film's shortlisting in Oscars' reminder list will definitely increase the expectations of people, but we will have to cross that expectation and move forward as I don't want to take any burden. The way Kantara was made and executed, we won't be able to work with so much pressure on us. I see it as my responsibility and I will try to make better movies. I don't take so much pressure, I always stay away from expectation and excitement."

'My films are simple, they don't have an agenda'

Rishab Shetty also spoke about the people who criticised the film for being superstitious. Although the film was highly praised by the majority of its audience, a group of people accused the film of having propaganda and running an agenda.

Reacting to the same, Rishab Shetty said that his films are simple and have never carried any propaganda.

"My films are simple, they never carry any propaganda or agenda. I made a film catering to our folklore, beliefs and culture. Whatever I had been seeing since my childhood, the same thing I told in my film. Not just Kantara, anything you pick, there will be 0.1% of people who will have issues with it. So it's unnecessary to pay attention to it."

He added, "I just want to keep working and my film will answer them. It won't make sense if I will have to reply even after making a film. I don't like it. I will continue with my work and will continue to tell stories, all might not like it and they have the right to say so. In today's time, politics exists in everything. We cannot do anything about it."

More on Kantara's success

Rishab Shetty, who is both the director and actor of the film, originally made 'Kantara' in Kannada and released it in theatres on September 30. Owing to the film's success and good word of mouth, the makers of the film then released it in other regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. 'Kantara', produced by Hiombale Films, has been made with a budget of Rs 16 crore and has collected a whopping Rs 400 crore at global box office.