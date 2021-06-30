EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Menon Says Going On Sets Of 'June' Was Like Going Back To Film School

Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon collaborated with each other for the first time for their new Marathi film June. The film is about two characters, Neha and Neel who are troubled and lost in their lives in Aurangabad, and who find each other in their brokenness. June is said to be a film that talks about several unspoken issues and the problems people face when they live in small towns. In an exclusive chat with the lead actors, read what they have to say about working with three big minds!

Siddharth Menon says he's a student of Nikhil Mahajan's School of filmmaking!

Written by director Nikhil Mahajan who has also co-produced the film, the directors Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti too have had years of experience in films as their previous roles as Producer and Assistant director. This is why when asked about filming and his experience of it, Siddharth Menon said, "It was like film school. These people (directors and producer), they know films. They know the medium so well. Nikhil Mahajan directed me in a series called Betaal. That was when I was exposed to his knowledge of films. Suhrud has been a producer for many years. And I've seen Vaibhav work as an AD on a few of my projects and I think he's a Magic Boy. I think Nehha would agree that we are both students of Nikhil Mahajan's school of filmmaking. Nehha and I on set used to constantly keep looking at these three and try to grasp as much as we can from them."

Nehha Pendse mentioned how the June cast was aligned with the idea of June and knew exactly what was expected of them. Siddharth Menon too agreed to this. He said, "We all were like-minded when it came to the film. Which is why I think the whole shooting process was quite a fluid one. We started on time, ended on time and we got things done for the day; some of it which were really, really challenging but we were all on the same page with where we wanted to take this. We felt trust between each other and we could rely on each other."

June was supposed to release in June 2020 but the release had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, the film was sent to many film festivals where it did extremely well. Actor Siddharth Menon also bagged the Best Actor Award at the New York Indian Film Festival. The June cast has been showered with a lot of love for their film at festivals and online reviews too. The June release date is June 20, 2021, and it will be available on Planet Marathi.

IMAGE: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.