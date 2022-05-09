'F3' Trailer: Venkatesh And Varun Tej Starrer Promises 'solid Entertainment'; Watch

After piquing fans' curiosity with the film's posters and songs, the makers of Varun Tej's romantic comedy film F3 recently dropped its trailer. Coming as a sequel to the hit movie F2: Fun And Frustration, the film also stars Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. The trailer opens up by establishing money as the sixth essential element in the world and then pans to showcasing the rich dreams of the middle class in an extremely humorous way.

Both Tamannaah and Mehreen look stunning in their traditional avatars, while Sonal Chauhan's appearance in the clip is another highlight. The project, which has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, is slated to release theatrically on May 27, 2022.

Trailer of Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer F3 out now

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, May 9, Varun Tej dropped the two and a half minute clip and wrote, "Summer ki solid entertainment tho!." On the other hand, Venkatesh mentioned, "We're back with double the FUN!!... Laughs locked for May 27th." Take a look.

The trailer comes days after the makers dropped the film's upbeat track Woo Aa Aha Aha. The perfect party number saw the ensemble cast showcasing their amazing dance moves, while also giving a sneak peek from the film's making. The track has been choreographed by Shekar VJ, while Sunidhi Chauhan, Lavita Lobo, Sagar and SP Abhishek have crooned it.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also has veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and Murali Sharam among others in important roles. It has been bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, while Devi Sri Prasad is in charge of the film's music.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej was recently seen in the sports drama, Ghani. Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, it also Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Sukhjeevan Singh Dhillon, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. Despite being highly anticipated by fans, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

