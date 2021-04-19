Fahadh Faasil Adamant To Release His Next Movie 'Malik' In Theatres Only

Malayalam cinema maverick Fahadh Faasil has already had two releases till now in 2021. While his two movies Joji and Irul released on OTT platforms, Fahadh in a recent interview shared that he wants his next movie Malik to release in theatres only.

Fahadh Faasil: “My next release, Malik is for theatres only”

Talking about Malik which is scheduled to release on May 13, Fahadh told Bollywood Hungama that while his last two releases were on streaming platforms, he wants Malik to release in theatres. He shared that Malik is going to be a political drama and a fictionalised version of reality about the coastal politics in Kerala.

Even though Fahadh Faasil's next is a political drama, he does not want the viewers to talk about Malik for its political theme or for its controversial aspects. In fact, he wants the viewers to discuss the movie's cinematic merits. He revealed that the first 12 minutes of his next movie was shot in one single take and he wants the viewers and the critics to reflect on that.

Fahadh plans to do a theatrical version of his film C U Soon

Fahadh Faasil's latest movie Joji garnered him a lot of rave reviews from the critics and audience alike. Talking about the difference between movies releasing in OTT and theatres, the actor believes that both platforms are mutually exclusive outlets for the release of films. He admitted that he does not believe Joji would have worked well if it had released in theatres as it would not have appealed to the audience who watch movies on the big screen looking for a commercial aspect. He shared that everything in Joji from the sound to the pace was designed for home viewing. He also mentioned that he plans to do a theatrical version of his movie C U Soon which was one of the first movies in Indian cinema to be shot during the lockdown without using any professional equipment with the actors shooting from home using their phones.

About Fahadh Faasil's movies and other projects

Fahadh Faasil's Joji released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. The movie is inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and was loved by the audience. The director of Joji, Dileesh Pothan plays a small role in Fahadh Faasil's next Malik.

His other movie Irul released on Netflix on April 2 and is a mystery crime thriller film. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran, the movie revolves around the story of a couple who seek shelter in a house after their car breaks down. However, the owner of the house may or may not be a serial killer.

On the work front, the actor will soon be working on his next movie that stars veteran actor Kamal Hassan. On being asked about his role in the film, Fahadh stated that he will be working with Kamal Hassan for the first time ever in the movie which is titled Vikram. He further added that he cannot speak more about the movie or his role in the film as he has been asked not to reveal anything by the makers and he could only confirm that he will not be playing a negative role.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Fahadh Faasil Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.