Fahadh Faasil Celebrates 7 Years Of 'Bangalore Days', Recalls Falling In Love With Wife

Fahadh Faasil recently opened up his relationship with his wife, Nazriya Nazim, and reminisced about the time when they first worked together. While the Joji star has been extremely private about his marital life over the years, ardent fans of his were taken by surprise when he shared details about falling "head over heels" in love with his Banglore Days co-star in an extensive note on his Facebook handle. As their 2014 film completed seven years from its release not so long ago, Fahadh expressed how 7 years of Bangalore Days brought back so many good memories".

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim tied the knot in August 2014 after falling in love with each other on the sets of their first-ever film together, Banglore Days. The coming of age Malayalam rom-com drama completed seven years from its release on the silver screen on May 30 this year. Now, over two weeks after the seventh anniversary of this Anjali Menon directorial, Fahadh penned a heartfelt note on Facebook yesterday, i.e. June 16, and recalled how he looked forward to resuming Banglore Days' shoot to be around Nazriya as he was simultaneously shooting for three films together back then. He wrote:

'7 years of Bangalore days bring back so many good memories. Falling head over heels for Nazriya, beginning of my journey with her. I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. She didn’t say yes. But she didn’t say NO either!! I shot Bangalore days along with two other films. It's just suicidal to shoot three films at a time. I used to look forward to return to shoot Bangalore days. I loved being around Nazriya. But my thoughts were random. I don’t know if it sounds well now, but at that point, there was a lot Nazriya had to give up choosing me. It absolutely worried me and I kept fluctuating. It's just when I thought it was all going to be over because I am not strong enough she said, 'Hello, method actor, who do you think you are? It's just one simple life. pack your bags with everyone and everything you need.'

While the celebrity couple has been married for almost seven years now, they left netizens swooning over their on-screen chemistry in their 2020 film, Trance. In his latest Facebook post, Fahadh Faasil also explained that he and Nazriya are one of that couples who "work together", "spoil each other" and "back each other". He added, "Even now when I leave the TV remote in the bathroom, she asks with the same conviction, 'Who do you think you are?' 7 years of Bangalore days have given me a bit more than what I deserve." We are a team no matter what." The 38-year-old also believes that all good things in life happened to him after he started sharing his life with his beloved wife. Elaborating on the same, Fahadh wrote, "Pretty much all my small achievements are after I started sharing my life with Nazriya. I know for sure I didn’t do any of this alone. I wonder what my life would have been if Nazriya didn’t feel strong about us."

