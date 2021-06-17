Fahadh Faasil Confirms 'Malik's OTT Release, Announces Decision With 'heavy Heart'

Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil recently opened up about his team Malik's decision to skip the big-screen release of their "ambitious project" by taking the OTT route. On Wednesday, the Irul actor penned an extensive note on Facebook, in which, he revealed that although the highly-anticipated political crime drama was "designed for a theatrical experience", the makers had to resort to a direct-to-digital release for the upcoming film due to the unprecedented times amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fahadh's statement about Malik's release on OTT came days after producer Anto Joseph announced he is in talks with streaming platforms about its digital release on a streamer.

Leading Malayalam producer @IamAntoJoseph announces he is in talks for release of #Malik on #OTT, due to “closure of theatres” in Kerala. #FahadhFaasil biggie directed by #MaheshNarayanan was scheduled for a #theatrical release on May 13 will now have a #OTT release shortly! pic.twitter.com/OlS5grTNBF — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 9, 2021

Fahadh Faasil opted for Malik OTT release with a "heavy heart"

After months and months of delays, Fahad Faasil and the makers of Malik film have decided to give their much-awaited Malayalam film an OTT release owing to the shutdown of theatres in Kerela due to the pandemic. In a long note shared on his Facebook handle yesterday, i.e. June 16, 2021, the 38-year-old revealed that the decision to skip the theatrical release of this Mahesh Narayanan directorial was made with a "heavy heart" by the entire team of Malik. An excerpt from his FB note read:

With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%. The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty, I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point, all that I can take responsibility is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next.

