Fahadh Faasil Donates Money To Film Employees Federation Of Kerala From 'C U Soon' Profits

Actor Fahadh Faasil recently donated profits from his film CU Soon to FEFKA. Fahadh Faasil, along with Mahesh Narayanan, handed over the donations to FEFKA member B Unnikrishnan, reported New Indian Express. Read ahead to know more

FEFKA member B Unnikrishnan mentioned Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan had 'become role models' after donating the amount at an event recently held. He also added that he was very grateful for the duo's donation and that they had really helped their colleagues during this time of need. Actor Fahadh Faasil donated 10 lakhs to the organisation.

C U Soon is a thriller drama film written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. It stars Fahadh Faasil as Kevin Thomas, Roshan Mathew as Jimmy Kurien, Darshana Rajendran as Anumol Sebastian, Saiju Kurup as Dr Prasanth, Maala Parvathi as Jimmy's mother, Kottayam Ramesh as Jacob Sebastian, Amaalda Liz as Sanjana and Vaishnavi Venugopal as Neethu. The movie was shot during the lockdown and features a love story where the girl disappears. The movie released on Amazon Prime and was very well-loved by fans and critics.

Fahadh Faasil's new work

Fahadh Faasil is a popular South Indian actor. He has done many movies like Pappayude Swantham Appoos, Diamond Necklace, and North 24 Kaatham, to name a few. His last movie was C U Soon. Before that, he was seen in Trance (2020 film). The film was directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed and written by Vincent Vadakkan. It cast Dileesh Pothan as Avarachan, Nazriya Nazim as Esther Lopez, Gautham Menon as Solomon Davis, Soubin Shahir as Mathew Varghese and Chemban Vinod Jose as Issac Thomas.

The actor is all set to be seen in his new movie Malik (2020). Malik will be directed, written and edited by Mahesh Narayanan. The film will star Fahadh Faasil as Suleiman Malik, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, Indrans and Jalaja in the lead roles. The film was supposed to release in April 2020 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Promo Pic Credit: Fahadh Faasil's Instagram

