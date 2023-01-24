Fahadh Faasil In Thalapathy Vijay's Next Film? Here's What The 'Joji' Actor Said

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil has made a major revelation about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next 'Thalapathy 67'. The 'Pushpa' actor disclosed he might be a part of the film as it falls under the same universe as LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Fahadh played the role of Amar, a secret agent, in Lokesh's last film in the LCU titled 'Vikram'. Kamal Haasan was in the lead role.

In a media interaction while promoting 'Thankam', the film he is co-producing along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Puskharan, Fahadh Faasil said, "Since the film is a part of the LCU, I may be a part of it [Thalapathy 67]."

When asked about the stand-alone film of his character Amar, the actor said, "It is too soon to talk about it. The makers will share the announcement officially at the right time."

More on 'Thalapathy 67'

Reportedly, 'Thalapathy 67' will be a gangster drama with Vijay playing a thug who is 40 years old. The fashionable actor is sporting a new look for the film.

On Sunday, Music composer S Thaman shared some pictures from the success party of 'Varisu' on his Instagram handle. The picture also featured Vijay in his fresh avatar, sporting long hair and a black-and-white beard, reportedly for ‘Thalapathy 67’.

Check out the post here:

Mansoor Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Gautham Menon have all announced to be a part of the movie. Kamal Haasan and Chiyaan Vikram are also on the list of the rumoured cast members.

'Thalapathy 67' is currently in the works and will release sometime in 2024. The dynamic duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj previously worked together on ‘Master’, which turned out to be a blockbuster.