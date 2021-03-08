Fahadh Faasil Injured On Sets Of 'Malayankunju', Wife Nazariya Shares Hopeful Note

Actor Fahadh Faasil injured on March 3, 2021. He suffered injuries while shooting for his Malayalam movie Malayankunju in Kochi. He was performing stunt sequences in which he had to jump from a certain height. However, the actor lost balance and fell down, and suffered a lot of injuries on his face. His nose got badly hurt in the accident. Fahadh Faasil’s wife Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to share a photo of Fahadh resting on his bed and wrote "All is well".

Also Read | Anushka Sharma & Daughter Vamika Share A Smile In Virat Kohli's Women's Day Post; See Pic

Also Read | Sussanne Khan Encourages Women To 'dare To Dream' On International Women's Day

Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim tells Fahadh is recovering

Several celebrities of the Malayalam cinema industry were happy to hear the news of Fahadh recovering. Actor Dulquer Salmaan, Naveen Nizam, and Anna Ben send their wishes for a speedy recovery on Nazariya Nizam's post. Several other fans also wished that Fahadh gets well soon. Check out some of the reactions below.

Fahadh Faasil injured while working on the sets of Malayankunju which is directed by debutant filmmaker Sajimon Prabhakaran. The script of the movie is written by Mahesh Narayan. Mahesh Narayan has worked with Fahadh in several movies like Take Off C U Soon and Malik.

Also Read | Jackie Shroff Reveals That The "future Is Ajeeb" Ahead Of His Sci-fi Tv Show's Debut

Fahadh Faasil on the work front

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most celebrated actors in the Malayalam cinema industry. He was last seen in movies like Trance and C U Soon which were both well-received by the audience. He is reportedly working on several projects right now. His two films Malik and Irul which were supposed to release in 2020 got delayed because of the pandemic. He is currently working on five projects together such as Thankam, Malayankunju, and Dileesh Potthan's Joji which is a much-awaited movie. He is also working on movies such as Patthu and Paachuvum Albutha Vilakkum.

Fahadh has done several remarkable roles in movies like Njan Prakashan, Kumbalangi Nights, and Super Deluxe. He was also a part of the Banglore Days in which he starred with actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Nazariya Nizam, and Nivin Pauly. He has won a National Film Award as well as four Kerala State Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards South.

Image Credits: @nazariyafahadh Instagram

Also Read | Malaika Arora Teaches 'Diva' Yoga Pose, Dedicates It To All Women On Women's Day

Also Read | Natalie Portman Spotted On 'Thor 4' Sets, Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Arms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.