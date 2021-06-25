Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya, Prithviraj, Dulquer & Their Wives In One Frame Is Winning Netizens

It’s often termed rare for stars of the film industry to come under one roof, but some from Mollywood do come together, making it a delight for their fans. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim bonded big time. The icing on the cake was that the wives of the three Malayalam stars were present for the gathering.

Prithviraj, Dulquer, Fahadh-Nazriya bond together

Nazriya shared on Instagram a mirror selfie she clicked with husband Fahadh Faasil while Prithviraj and Dulquer held their better halves, Supriya and Amaal respectively in their arms. The stars seemed to have had a black-themed party as most of them donned black outfits, while Nazriya also used a heart emoji of the same colour.

In less than 24 hours, the photo received over 8 lakh likes, and another Malayalam star Jayasurya was among them. Netizens posted heart and flame emojis and one of the comments was ‘all the favourites’ coming in one frame.

The three pairs have been seen spending time with each other in the past. However, it seems to be the first time when all the three couples have come together, especially on social media.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Fahadh recently featured in two films that released directly on the OTT platforms. He first starred in the murder mystery Irul and then in the crime drama Joji. The latter has been critically acclaimed and received praises galore.

Nazariya too has been listed as a producer on Fahadh’s productions like Kumbalangi Nights and CU Soon, apart from starring alongside him in Trance.

Prithviraj is gearing up for the release of the investigative thriller Cold Case, where he plays a police officer. The movie is releasing directly on an OTT platform.

Dulquer Salmaan is also playing a police officer, in Salute, and had shared the poster last month. Among the other films in his kitty include Kurup, based on famous criminal Sukumara Kurup.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.