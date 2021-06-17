Fahadh Faasil Recalls The Time When He 'failed As An Actor' And Shifted To The USA

Star Fahadh Faasil recently made some interesting revelations about his personal life and recalled the time when he moved to the US for six years to achieve a degree in engineering at the age of 19 after his debut Malayalam film tanked. On June 16, the National Award-winning actor shared a long heartfelt note on his Facebook handle, wherein he shed some light on dropping out of engineering college to pursue philosophy and returning home "without a degree". Although Fahad is known to keep his marital life extremely private, the Joji actor also reminisced about the time when he fell "head over heels" in love with now-wife Nazriya Nazim and revealed details about their love story in his latest Facebook post.

Fahadh Faasil recalls dropping out of engineering college as a "failed actor"

As a result of Fahadh Faasil's debut film, Kaiyethum Doorath, which released back in 2002, tanking at the box office, he was written off and had flown to the United States to complete his education. After shifting to the US and pursuing his degree in engineering for two years, the Irul star dropped out of engineering college and shifted to "art school" post-counselling due to rapidly falling grades. While Fahad has spoken about dropping out of college in multiple interviews in the past, the 38-year-old opened up about the same in detail in his latest post on Facebook. He wrote:

I have discussed my engineering college dropout story earlier in a couple of my interviews. In America, you cannot shift majors after first two years of school or else it meant your financial aid being withdrawn. So after my second year, my advisor called me in for a counselling session as my grades were falling crazy. During the session, I somehow gathered courage to admit that I am a failed actor/individual who has been running away from my own and measurements is the last thing I want to do with my life. My advisor took the initiative to write to my dean and I was shifted to the arts school. Six years in America and when I returned home without a degree, the only thing I felt good about was the fact that, since I don’t have a degree I could start anywhere.

In the extensive FB post, he also explained how good things started happening to him after he tied the knot with his then-lover and now-wife, Nazriya Nazim. For the unversed Fahadh Faasil's wife has also shared the screen space with him in Banglore Days and Trance. Along with spilling the beans on his and Nazriya's love story and expressing how he fell in love with her during the shoot of Banglore Days, Fahadh wrote, "Pretty much all my small achievements are after I started sharing my life with Nazriya. I know for sure I didn’t do any of this alone. I wonder what my life would have been if Nazriya didn’t feel strong about us."

