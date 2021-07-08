Fahadh Faasil Reveals His Impatience About Movie Releases: Calls OTT A 'new Culture'

Fahadh Faasil is all set to star in his upcoming political thriller Malik. While Malik was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release in May 2021, the makers of the film have now confirmed that the film will release on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The creators had to shift the release date of the film due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fahadh revealed how he is usually impatient about his film's release during a recent chat with PTI. He also shared the reason behind his impatience.

Why is Fahad impatient?

During a recent interview, Fahadh Faasil told PTI why he wants people to watch his movies as soon as they are ready. He also revealed how he believes that storytelling is an evolving process. He said, "I truly believe that every narrative has an expiry date. I'm personally very impatient with my films. I just want people to see it, no matter where they see it. "They'll experience 'Malik' in a very good quality experience. It's a world premiere with 240 countries streaming it. I'm excited about it".

Faasil's recent films C U Soon and Joji were also released digitally. Later in the interview, Faasil mentioned how Malik was not a film to be watched at home, however, due to the new culture and circumstances, they had to opt for an OTT platform. He said, "Irul' and 'C U Soon' were designed with an intention for streaming that people are sitting with the remote in their hand. 'Malik' was not like that. (But) then again, it's a new culture, a new type of convenience...".

About 'Malik'

The film Malik will debut on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The film is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The plot of the film revolves around Sulaiman Malik, played by Faasil, a leader who is bestowed with loyal and unconditional love from the people of his community. When some authorities try to encroach on the lives of his people, he leads a revolution against them.

IMAGE: FAHADH FAASIL'S INSTAGRAM

