Fahadh Faasil Says He Has 'evident Stitch Marks' On His Nose After 'Malayankunju' Accident

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil recently opened up the injuries that he sustained on the set of his upcoming film Malayankunju earlier this year, which reportedly left him with a fractured nose. On Wednesday, the Joji star penned a long note on his Facebook handle, wherein he revealed making the decision of skipping the theatrical release of his much-awaited film Malik with a "heavy heart" and shared some details about his nasty fall on Malayankunju's set at the Pathalam Studio in Kerela. Addressing the injuries suffered by him, Fahadh said he has "three evident stitch marks" on his nose from the accident.

Fahadh Faasil says the injury marks will "stay with me for a while"

While filming a stunt sequence during the second shooting schedule of his survival thriller, Malayankunju, back in March this year, Fahadh Faasil fell from a height and suffered a nose injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kochi where he underwent nose surgery. Whilst shooting for the Sajimon Prabhakar directorial, the 38-year-old actor was asked to stand on the roof of a building, which was erected specially for the Malayalam film. Now, more than two months after sustaining the nasty fall on the set of Malayankunju, Fahadh has finally opened up about the same and revealed that his "lockdown" began way before it did for anyone else due to the unfortunate accident. In an extensive note shared by him on Facebook yesterday, June 16, the National Award-winning actor wrote:

This may not be an appropriate time to write midst a life-threatening pandemic. Let me begin with the hope that all of us are fighting things the best way we can, now and ahead. I was also under going recovery from my accident I had during Malayankunju. So, in my calendar the lock down started from March 2. My doctors said it was ‘Close’. As a defence mechanism my hands touched the ground before my face, which in 80% of the cases victims fail to do because of the trauma and depth of the fall. I was lucky I didn’t loose my presence of mind, my doctor added. There again, I was lucky with life for the Nth time.

Furthermore, Fahadh also revealed being left with three "evident" stitch marks on his nose after undergoing surgery. The Irul actor wrote, "I have three evident stitch marks on my nose from the accident. It was the smallest wound from the accident." He added, "The marks will stay with me for a while if not forever."

