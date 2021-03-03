Fahadh Faasil Suffers Injuries While Shooting For 'Malayankunju': Reports

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has reportedly suffered injuries while shooting for debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran's Malayankunju. Reports suggest Faahadh was asked to jump from a certain height where he lost his balance and suffered multiple injuries on his face.

The actor was immediately taken to a hospital and was discharged after treating the minor injuries, reports stated further. The actor is advised bed rest before he resumes shoot. Veteran actor and director Fazil who is Fahadh’s father will be producing the film. The father-son duo is teaming up for a project after 18 years.

The script for the film Malayankunju is written by Mahesh Narayanan. Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Fazil have come together again after releasing a film titled CU Soon during the lockdown. The film is the directorial debut of Sajimon. The genre of the film has not been revealed yet.

Fahadh Fazil had starred in many blockbuster films. Some of his most popular films are Kumbalangi Nights, Ayal Njanalla, Diamond Necklace and 22 Female Kottayam. He was last seen in the movie C U Soon which was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. He was also the producer of the film.

He will next be seen in the crime drama film Malik which is helmed and written by Mahesh Narayanan again. The film was set to release this year but has been pushed to 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic. He is playing the character of Suleiman Malik in the film. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan,v Joju George, Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha and Salim Kumar.

Fahadh Faasil upcoming projects include Dileesh Pothan’s Joji and Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu, Akhil Sathyan’s Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum

