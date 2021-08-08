Fahadh Faasil Turns 39: Wife Nazriya, Prithviraj Sukumaran Pen Lovely Birthday Wishes

Wishes have been pouring in from fans and friends as Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 39th birthday today. #HappyBirthdayFaFa and #HappyBirthdayFahadhFaasil have been trending on Twitter as the actor celebrates a quiet birthday at home during the lockdown. The actor, lovingly known as Shanu, had his close friend Prithviraj Sukumaran pen a sweet note for him along with sharing a throwback picture of himself with his wife Supriya, Fahadh, and his wife Nazriya. Even Fahadh's wife, Nazriya Nazim shared a cool selfie with the actor and penned a heartwarming note.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya pen sweet notes on Fahadh's birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran who has been busy shooting for Bro Daddy in Hyderabad took to his Instagram account as he celebrated his friend and co-actors birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #fahadfazil (sic).”. The two actors have worked together in films like Kalyanam and Mayflower.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is busy shooting for his second directorial venture, will be seen next in Kuruthi, which is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on August 11 as an Onam gift to his fans

Fahadh's wife, Nazriya Nazim also shared a selfie with him and penned down a special birthday post. "Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be in out of focus ! Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu ! To the most kind one I know ..Happy happy birthday.".

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also sent birthday wishes to Fahadh, who is all set to star in his upcoming movie, Vikram. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the director revealed his first look from the film and wrote," Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead #FahadhFaasil."

Meanwhile, popular actor Manjima Mohan also extended heartfelt wishes for Fahadh on his wife Nazriya's Instagram post. She wrote, "Happy bday Fahad!! Have an awesome year ahead.".

Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead #FahadhFaasil ✨#happybirthdayfafa pic.twitter.com/po2j9Gk4eX — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 8, 2021

On the professional front, Fahadh Faasil has an interesting string of movies lined up for release this year and 2022. He will be seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, the first part of which is set to hit screens this Christmas 2021. After the release of the highly-awaited Mahesh Narayanan’s film Malik, the south actor has joined the sets of Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram in which, he will play a pivotal role. The team is currently shooting for the film in Chennai.

(IMAGE- FACEBOOK- FAHADH FAASIL/INSTAGRAM-THEREALPRITHVI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.