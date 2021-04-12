Fahadh Faasil Warned By FEOUK To Not Cooperate With OTT Platforms

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most popular Malayalam actors. In the last few months, several movies of the actor were released digitally and they also went on to become huge hits among the audience. As a result of this, The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, FEOUK has warned the actor against acting in movies on OTT platforms. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the FEOUK’s warning to Fahadh Faaasil.

FEOUK warns Fahadh Faasil

According to a report by english.mathrubhumi.com, The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala warned the actor against featuring in OTT movies. C U Soon by Mahesh Narayanan, Irul by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and Joji by Dileesh Pothan were the recent Fahadh Faasil's releases that released digitally on OTT platforms. The FEOUK members are of the stand that they will not be allowing Fahadh Faasil's movies to release in theatres if he continues to cooperate with OTT platforms, added the report.

The committee was not in favour of Fahadh Faasil's latest movies being released on the OTT platforms. They have also warned that Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming big-budget movie Malik will also face difficulties in screening as a consequence of this. The movie also features Fahadh Faasil in the lead. This decision was taken after the first meeting of the new FEOUK committee. This decision will be a deciding factor about the upcoming Fahadh Faasil's releases.

The report added that actor Dileep and producer B Unnikrishnan have had a conversation about this with Fahadh Faasil over a call. They have informed him about the decision by FEOUK members and have requested him to take a decision on this as soon as possible. However, Fahadh Faasil has not yet shared his decision on the matter. The popularity of the actor had increased during the lockdown as several movies of the actor had been releasing on OTT platforms. The committee also decided in its meeting that Drishyam 2 will not be exhibited in theatres. The movie was recently released on Amazon Prime and it was likely to be screened in theatres later.

Fahadh Faasil's Joji

Fahadh Faasil's Joji recently released on Amazon Prime. The Malayalam crime drama starring Fahadh Faasil premiered globally on April 7. The movie is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The movie has opened up to mostly positive reviews by the critics as well as the audience. Here is a look at Fahadh Faasil's Joji trailer.

Image Credits: fahadhfaassil Instagram