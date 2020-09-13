Fahadh Faasil's 'C U Soon' Is A Must-watch; Here Are 5 Reasons To See The Film

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil's latest thriller, which is a computer screen flick, only the second of its type, released on September 1st. The film has received critical acclaim and it has become one of the most talked-about movies of recent times in Malayalam cinema. Here is a list of reasons why the film should be at the top of your watchlist:

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil's 'CU Soon' Movie Gets Rave Reviews, Fans Say 'brilliant Execution'

Reasons to watch Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon

The cast

The cast includes power-packed performers Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Roshan Matthew. The three have delivered exceptional performances. Rajendran and Matthew, who were theatre actors earlier, have both created a niche for themselves in the Malayalam industry.

The vision

C U soon proves how creativity and skills are everything that you need to make content that the audience will love. The creativity bit is proven here as the movie has been shot on the least of equipment amid the COVID lockdowns. The filmmaking style and overall vision are also remarkable and it gives an entirely unique cinematic experience.

The unique plot

C U Soon is a computer screen film, which is the second of its type in India after Lens. The plot doesn’t let you move your eyes off the screen for even a minute. The story revolves around a software engineer who is helping his cousin, who stays in Dubai, find out about his missing fiancée. The girl has sent a suicide note their way and the movie discloses the events that follow. The film has an extremely engaging, gripping plotline.

Fahadh Faasil’s collaboration with Mahesh

Another huge reason to watch C U Soon is the Fahadh-Mahesh collaboration. The last time this duo came together, they delivered the memorable Take Off. The movie won multiple awards including 5 Kerala State Awards and 3 National Awards. This is another one of the many reasons why this film should be at the top of your watchlist.

Fahadh Faasil's onscreen charisma

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most acclaimed Malayalam actors of this century. He is known for his natural acting abilities. His presence in the film alone should be reason enough to watch the film.

Also Read: Do You Know Fahadh Faasil Took A 7-years Break After His Debut Film Sank At Box Office?

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil Could Have Easily Refused To Do ‘Take-Off’ Says C U Soon Director Mahesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.