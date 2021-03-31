Fahadh Faasil's Crime-thriller Joji To Have OTT Release Across 240 Countries, Watch Teaser

Fahadh Faasil's new movie Joji is set to have an OTT release in April this year. Amazon Prime Video announced the news today along with the official Joji teaser and release date. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, the crime drama stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles with Fahadh as the protagonist. The film will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 7, 2021, and will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories,

A look at Joji teaser

The 77 seconds long teaser showed Fahadh in a skinny avatar and he is seen fishing for a long time, walking around the picturesque places in the jungle, and coming back to fish again. The teaser gets quite darker towards the end and the music turns menacing as something finally gets caught in the fish hook and the video ends abruptly. The tweet by Amazon Prime for the teaser read “The voice of your eyes is deeper than your speech”.

According to PTI, the director and head of content on Amazon Prime Video, Vijay Subramaniam said they were thrilled to bring the World Premiere of Malayalam film Joji to their viewers across 240 countries and territories. He added Fahadh and Dileesh had made some exception films together and this one was their latest notable addition. He said at Amazon Prime Video, their aim was to constantly provide their viewers with content that served wholesome entertainment and they were confident that customers everywhere will find Joji thoroughly enjoyable.

In the same article, Fahadh Faasil said he knew he had to part of the movie the moment he got to know about his character and his journey. He said he loved to watch movies with unconventional plot twists and Joji definitely packed in some surprises. He revealed he gave himself enough time to understand his character and essentially became it but Joji was one such character that had an edge to it which made the role “interesting” and “appealing" to him. Talking about the film’s global premiere he said he was excited Joji was premiering on Amazon Prime Video and viewers across the globe will be able to enjoy their crime drama.

More about Fahadh Faasil's new movie Joji

Joji is inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth and the movie presents a twisted version of the plot filled with greed, ambition, murder, and mystery. According to PTI, the film revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family, who lives with his aspirations of becoming a super-wealthy NRI. However, his father thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family.

